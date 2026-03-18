High-speed corridor to boost economic growth

Bhubaneswar: The proposed 522-km Khurda-Puri-Tangi-Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada High Speed Corridor will enhance connectivity across Odisha, serving as a massive boost for the State’s mining and economic sectors. A high-level meeting, chaired by Works department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh, was held on Monday to review the project.

Key discussions included the corridor’s layout, district coverage, integration with existing economic zones, city connections and land acquisition processes for the six-lane greenfield highway that will stretch across Odisha. This ambitious project will cover 522 km and link 27 cities in nine districts, including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput.

The new route will be a vital segment of a larger 1,102 km highway network connecting Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh. The largest portion of the corridor, spanning 97 km, will be developed in Ganjam district. Additional sections will cover 88 km in Dhenkanal, 86 km in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar and 53 km in Rayagada.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including chief engineers from various sectors and representatives from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. They deliberated on the project’s technical and logistical aspects. This strategic infrastructure development is expected to pave the way for enhanced regional growth and better connectivity for Odisha’s key economic zones.