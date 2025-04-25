High tension at Telangana–Chhattisgarh border as security forces advance into Maoist strongholds

Tensions have escalated along the Telangana–Chhattisgarh border, with high-security operations underway in the forested regions. Security forces from Chhattisgarh and central paramilitary units have taken control of the Karregutta hill ranges, intensifying efforts to root out Maoist activity in the area.

Particularly, the Abujmarh forests in Chhattisgarh have become the focus of sweeping search operations, with security personnel combing through the dense jungle. Forces are advancing from the Bijapur district, moving strategically through Pujari Kanker in an effort to target top Maoist leader Hidma, a key figure in the insurgency.

With pressure mounting, Maoist influence in the region appears to be waning. Sources suggest that their hold over parts of Chhattisgarh is weakening gradually, as state and central forces increase their grip on previously inaccessible areas. The situation remains tense as operations continue.