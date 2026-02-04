Himachal CM dedicates development projects in Amb

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu dedicated two key development projects, completed for Rs 16.26 crore, to the people in the Amb sub-division of Una district on Wednesday. These initiatives strengthen road and bridge infrastructure in the region, improving connectivity and ensuring direct benefits to residents.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the upgraded Takarla to Baduhi via Nei-Abadi road, developed for Rs 6.57 crore. The up-gradation of this nearly 5-km-long stretch will benefit a population of more than 11,000 in the area.

In addition, the Chief Minister also dedicated the 6.50-km Amb-Gagret-Harijan Basti road and a bridge connecting it, which was completed with an outlay of Rs 9.50 crore. The bridge will significantly enhance road connectivity for the Chintpurni and Gagret Assembly constituencies.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Samarthya Gyandeep Library and Gymnasium at Maidi Khas, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 20 lakh, by unveiling the plaque from Takarla. This centre will prove beneficial in the educational, intellectual, and physical development of the youth.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the state government is working continuously with commitment to promote the overall development of villages and strengthen their basic infrastructure.

He said roads and bridges are not merely physical structures, but are bridges of development, opportunities, and self-reliance in villages.

The government’s priority is to ensure that the benefits of development reach the most vulnerable individuals and that balanced and sustainable development is achieved in rural areas.

CM Sukhu further emphasised that the government’s priority is to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person in rural areas and that balanced and sustainable development is achieved across the state. He also listened to the public grievances on the occasion.

Local MLA Sudarshan Singh Bablu expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for dedicating these development works to the people. He said that these projects will provide direct benefits to residents and give fresh momentum to development in the region.







