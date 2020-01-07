Hindu Rashtra Dal claims responsibility for JNU attacks

A fringe Hindu group known as the Hindu Raksha Dal (HRD) has claimed responsibility for Sunday's violence in JNU. HRD leader Pinky Chaudhary publicly stated that said the group couldn't tolerate what he described as JNU's "anti-national activities" and that the attackers were Hindu Raksha Dal workers.

It is being said that the Delhi Police is aware of Chaudhary's claim, and his claim is being investigated. Reportedly, the Delhi Police is using face-recognition to identify the masked goons who went on the rampage at JNU on Sunday.

A team from the Crime Branch is at the varsity; the police will record statements from staff and students, and will travel to Ghaziabad to recorded a statement from the fringe Hindu group which claimed responsibility for the attack. On the day of the attack, the Delhi Police were recorded not stopping the goons who had entered the campus and went on to attack both students and professors alike.

One of the professors on campus - Sucharita Sen, a professor who was one of the people attacked on Sunday, told that she is alive only because of "good fortune and luck".

In another FIR, JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh and 19 others have been named in the detail list of an FIR filed by the Delhi Police in connection with an attack on security guards and vandalism in a server room. Professor Sucharita Sen said she didn't believe students were involved in the violence, and blamed outsiders. She also called for the vice-chancellor's resignation.

The complaint was filed by the JNU administration and the FIR was registered on January 5.