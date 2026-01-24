HIPSA Develops India’s First CPD UK-Accredited Sports Life Skills Framework for Schools

Haryana - The Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA) has become India’s first organisation to receive CPD (Continuing Professional Development) UK accreditation for a structured Sports Life Skills Framework designed for school education, with Power Sportz serving as the academic and implementation partner.

This milestone establishes a globally benchmarked, professionally accredited framework that integrates life skills learning directly through sports, aligning with India’s education and sports development priorities.

The CPD-accredited Sports Life Skills Framework, conceptualised by HIPSA and academically designed and delivered by Power Sportz, aligns strongly with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.The framework is designed to be delivered within regular Physical Education periods, without adding curriculum load, examinations, or timetable changes.

As India prepares to host major international sporting events, including the Commonwealth Games and the Olympic Games, there is a growing national focus on building a sports-literate, values-driven youth ecosystem.

The HIPSA–Power Sportz Sports Life Skills Framework supports this vision by Strengthening grassroots sports culture, Developing life-ready students through sport, Creating professional development pathways for Physical Education teachers

The framework has been accredited by The CPD Group, United Kingdom, a globally recognised professional body recognized in more than 100 countries.CPD accreditation confirms that the Sports Life Skills Framework meets international benchmarks for structured learning and professional development.

Pilot Rollout Beginning in Haryana

The CPD-accredited Sports Life Skills Framework will begin with a pilot rollout in chosen schools in Haryana, covering Classes 6 to 12.

The pilot will be delivered by Power Sportz, working closely with school leadership and Physical Education teachers.

Following the Haryana pilot, we plan to expand the framework to other states, supporting a national movement that places sport at the centre of holistic education and life skills development, said Ms Kanthi D Suresh, President HIPSA.

The Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA) is committed to advancing sports education, life skills, and holistic development through globally aligned frameworks and institutional partnerships, and was recently in the news for having got the sport of Kabaddi in the Guinness Book of World Record.