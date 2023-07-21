Live
Hirakud dam authorities to release first flood water on July 23
Sambalpur: The Hirakud dam authorities have decided to release the first flood water this season on July 23 in view of the sready rise in water level in the dam.
The water level in the dam is rising continuously and has reached 611.75 feet by Thursday afternoon which is expected to rise further following continuous rain in the upper catchment areas of the reservoir. Sources said in order to create more space for the coming days, the dam project authorities will release water at 9 am on July 23.
The authorities have advised people on the banks of Mahanadi to be careful and take precautions as water level in Mahanadi and its tributaries will rise after the sluice gates of the dam are opened.
