HM Amit Shah arrives on three-day J&K visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Sunday to begin his three-day-long packed schedule visit to J&K.

Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha and MoS (PMO), Jitendra Singh received the Union Home Minister at Jammu airport.

The Home Minister drove straight to the Raj Bhawan in Jammu and is scheduled to visit the BJP headquarters in the Trikuta Nagar area of the city, where he will meet the party MLAs.

On Monday, Amit Shah will visit the ‘Vinay’ border outpost of the BSF on the International Border (IB) in Kathua district and review the overall security situation in the area.

After visiting the border, the Union Home Minister will meet the families of martyred policemen at the Raj Bhawan in Jammu on Monday. Four policemen were martyred while fighting terrorists in Kathua district on March 23.

The Union Home Minister will give appointment letters to some of the members of the martyrs’ families at the Raj Bhawan.

He will leave for Srinagar late afternoon on April 7, where he is scheduled to take stock of developmental projects at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar on April 8.

Amit Shah will visit the family of Dy SP Humayun Bhat, who was martyred while fighting the terrorists in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district on September 13, 2023.

He will also chair a security review meeting at 1 p.m. at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar. He will review the security situation in J&K with special reference to the Jammu region, where infiltration attempts and movement of terrorists in the upper reaches of Kathua, Udhampur and other districts have taken place.

Officials said the Home Minister’s focus will be on zero infiltration and the elimination of terrorists from the mountains and forests of the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley.

He will also take stock of the various developmental projects in J&K and review the developmental scenario with the L-G, the Chief Minister and senior officials of the government.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Home Ministry officials dealing with J&K, heads of Intelligence agencies and paramilitary forces will join the security review meeting in Srinagar.

The Home Minister will return to New Delhi in the afternoon on April 8.