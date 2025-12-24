HM Amit Shah lauds Haryana CM for farmer-friendly policies

Lauding Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for farmer-friendly policies, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced major initiatives for the state and virtually inaugurated projects, including a milk chilling centre at Salempur in Bhiwani district, the HAFED flour mill at Jatusana in Rewari district and the IYC portal developed by the Ministry of Cooperation.

Speaking as the chief guest at the mega cooperative conference amidst the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here, Home Minister Shah distributed RuPay Platinum debit cards to five beneficiaries of Haryana State Cooperative Banks and handed over registration certificates to the presidents of two newly established M-PACS set up by KRIBHCO in Haryana.

He also released an annual publication based on IYC-related events prepared by KRIBHCO. Before this, a corporate film of KRIBHCO was screened.

Home Minister Shah lauded CM Saini for his decisive leadership and farmer-friendly policies, calling him a transformative force in the state’s governance.

He highlighted how the Chief Minister’s initiatives have not only empowered farmers but also set Haryana as a national model for transparent, efficient, and visionary administration.

He also praised CM Saini’s courage and determination, noting that he has accomplished what very few governments dare attempt.

“When the proposal to procure 24 crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP) was announced in the election manifesto, I had personally confirmed it over a late-night phone call from Nayab Singh Saini and with full confidence, he assured me that I should announce it; the responsibility of procurement is mine,” said the Home Minister as he praised that Haryana is the first state to ensure MSP procurement for all 24 crops.

The Home Minister further emphasised that Haryana is not only procuring crops but also paying farmers within 48 hours of procurement, marking a new administrative revolution.

The Chief Minister also ensured the highest prices for sugarcane farmers in the country, creating positive pressure on governments nationwide to follow suit, said the Home Minister.

He also highlighted Haryana’s water management and irrigation initiatives.

Under the “Per Drop -- More Crop” scheme, the state provides 85 per cent subsidies, extends irrigation to historically neglected areas, and has constructed 2,088 Amrit Sarovars, reflecting visionary planning and long-term thinking, he said.

The Home Minister further saith that although Haryana is a small state, it has consistently contributed to agriculture, dairy production, sports, and national security.

The Home Minister stressed that while Haryana plays a major role in industry, GST, and income tax contributions, the true measure of any government is the well-being of its farmers.

Home Minister Shah also expressed confidence that, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’ (prosperity through cooperation), the Chief Minister will continue to strengthen Haryana’s standing among the country’s leading states.