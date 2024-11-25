HM Amit Shah pens story of co-operatives revival, gets thumbs up from PM Modi

New Delhi : Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday penned a comprehensive and insightful article on how the co-operatives have undergone sea-change in terms of growth and revival in recent times while underscoring its need and importance in bringing prosperity to 1.4 billion population.

The detailed write-up, laced with several case studies has also drawn appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes against the backdrop of India hosting its global five-day conference of the Co-operatives at Bharat Mandapam today.

Sharing details on his X handle, Amit Shah, also the Minister of Co-operatives, lauded ‘Sahakar Se Samriddhi’ scheme and said that it will unravel new avenues and potential for growth for the masses, including the poor and marginalised population.

“Bharat has revived its rich history of cooperatives to uplift the marginalised section. PM Modi's vision of 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' is a mission statement for the world,” he wrote on X.

The post drew attention and admiration from PM Modi as he lauded the rejuvenation of the cooperative sector under Amit Shah.

“Union Minister of Cooperation highlights how the administrative and policy reforms have rejuvenated the cooperative sector. He underscores that the vision of 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi' aims to make the cooperative institutions self-reliant and robust,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Amit Shah wrote in the leading daily that the co-operative model was a vital part of the country’s growth and added that it picked up pace and strength under PM Modi’s tenure.

“Although our nation has had an elaborate history of cooperatives, the way cooperation became a medium of economic development before Independence was revitalised with greater energy and strength during PM Modi’s tenure,” he wrote.

Highlighting India’s rich tradition of cooperation embedded in its cultural and cultural practices, he recalled similar endeavours in Kautilya’s ‘Arthashastra’ and elaborated on how the collective effort led to the construction of dams, reservoirs, temples and more, during those eras.

“Economic models for 30 million to 200 million are unlikely to be suitable for India. For building a prosperous nation, with a 1.4 billion-plus population, it could be possible only through co-operation,” he wrote further.

“India’s commitment to ‘Shahakar se Samridhi’ is not just a vision but a solemn pledge to build a future grounded in collective prosperity, sustainability and shared progress,” he remarked on a concluding note.