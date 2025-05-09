‘Omlo’ – Rajasthan’s First Global Film Heads to Cannes Festival 2025

Written and directed by Sonu Randeep Choudhury, Omlo will have its official international showcase on May 13, 2025, at the prestigious Cannes Film Market, marking the first-ever global presentation of a feature film from Rajasthan. Selected as part of the market’s curated lineup of impactful independent cinema, the film promises to leave a lasting impression on global audiences.

Set against the stark, rugged backdrop of Shree Dungargarh in Bikaner, Rajasthan, Omlo tells the poignant story of a 7-year-old boy and a camel, both navigating parallel paths of silent suffering and helplessness. The film confronts harsh patriarchal norms and generational trauma in rural households, portraying how pain and dehumanization manifest behind closed doors. At its heart, Omlo is a reflection of broken family dynamics and the quiet resilience of those yearning for change.

The film stars Shambho Mahajan, Sonu Randeep Choudhury, and Sonali Sharmistha, and is backed by a team of passionate producers including Rohit Makhija, Manish Goplani, Neha Pandey, and Sonu Randeep Choudhury. Co-producers Ajay Rathore, Arvind Dagur, and Yatin Rathore have also played a pivotal role in bringing this powerful story to life.

Technically rich and emotionally layered, the film features cinematography by Wilson Rabinse, editing by Navneet Kumar Sinha, and an evocative background score by Devendra Bhome. The music, rooted in Rajasthani culture, is composed by Gazi Khan Barna and Bhuvan Ahuja, with soul-stirring lyrics penned by the director himself.

Following its Cannes appearance, Omlo is also scheduled for a world premiere at the 26th Rainbow International Film Festival in London, further cementing its status as a breakout Indian indie on the world stage