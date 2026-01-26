HM Amit Shah to visit Gujarat tomorrow

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Gujarat again on January 27, marking another significant engagement in his home state this month.

During this visit, Shah will attend a special religious programme at the historic Kalupur Swaminarayan Temple in Ahmedabad, where a grand congregation has been organised by the temple trust to commemorate 200 years of the writing of the Shikshapatri, a foundational scripture of the Swaminarayan Sampradaya.

According to organisers, the event will be held at Parv Ground and is expected to draw a large gathering of devotees from across the country.

Shah will participate in the religious celebrations, offer prayers and seek blessings during the ceremony.

In view of the Union Minister’s visit, the Ahmedabad city police and the district administration have begun preparations to ensure tight security arrangements.

Senior officials said coordinated measures are being put in place to manage crowd movement and maintain law and order during the event, given the anticipated turnout of devotees.

The Kalupur Temple Trust is also overseeing extensive logistical preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

Shah’s participation is seen as significant from a religious standpoint, as he has frequently attended major events of the Swaminarayan Sampradaya in the past.

Sources associated with the temple said senior saints and priests of the sect are likely to formally honour him during the ceremony, in keeping with tradition.

This visit follows closely on the heels of Shah’s recent stay in Gujarat earlier this month, when he was in the state from January 14 to 16.

During that trip, he participated in the Uttarayan celebrations in Ahmedabad, offered prayers at prominent temples, and met with local leaders.

He had also attended cultural and community programmes linked to the festival, underscoring his continued engagement with social and religious events in the state.

With the January 27 programme, Shah’s second visit to Gujarat in the same month highlights a schedule that combines religious participation with public engagement.

Officials said further details regarding his itinerary and security arrangements would be finalised closer to the date of the event.