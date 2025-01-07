HMPV Outbreak: Tamil Nadu Reports First Cases Amid Nationwide Surge

The spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) continues to raise concern as new cases emerge in India, with Tamil Nadu confirming its first instances on Monday. Two children in Chennai tested positive for the virus. These cases come on the heels of earlier detections in Karnataka and Gujarat.

A senior health official confirmed that the two children, who are currently receiving treatment, were diagnosed in different hospitals in Chennai. These cases follow similar reports from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, where children were also found to be infected with HMPV. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) detected these cases through routine surveillance of respiratory pathogens, highlighting the virus's growing reach in India.

Earlier this week, a three-month-old female infant from Bengaluru, who had a history of bronchopneumonia, was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital. The infant has since been discharged. On January 3, an eight-month-old male infant, also with a history of bronchopneumonia, tested positive for the virus and remains under care, although his condition is improving. Neither of these infants had traveled abroad, emphasizing that the virus is circulating locally.

In Gujarat, a 2-year-old child from Ahmedabad was also diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to a private hospital in the Chandkheda area. These reports highlight the spread of the virus across various states, raising questions about its transmission and preparedness in India.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda addressed the growing concerns, reassuring the public that HMPV is not a new virus. Identified in 2001, HMPV has been circulating globally for years. Nadda highlighted that the virus spreads primarily through respiratory droplets and that the health system is prepared to handle the situation. "Health experts have clarified that there is no need for panic. We are closely monitoring the situation, and our surveillance networks remain vigilant," he stated.

A meeting of the joint monitoring group was convened on January 4, chaired by the Director General for Health Services, to assess the situation. The meeting underscored India's readiness to address any emerging health challenges promptly. The government continues to stress the importance of maintaining vigilance and ensuring that health systems are equipped to respond to any surge in HMPV cases.

While the situation is being closely monitored, public health officials are urging citizens to remain cautious and adhere to preventive measures.