Live
- Security beefed up ahead of Shivling puja at Laadle Mashak Dargah in K'taka's Kalaburagi
- Elon Musk’s xAI Unleashes Unhinged Mode in Grok 3, Sparking Debate
- Google Pixel 9a Price Leaked: Expected Cost, Features, and More
- Mushrooming of toll plazas in J&K, Ladakh with sole aim of minting money, says J&K HC
- Eligibles filing I-T returns won’t be removed from PDS list
- Hockey souvenir released
- Anti-Polavaram rally at Motu on Feb 28
- Woman’s throat slit for spurning marriage
- Deputy Mayor holds meet with key depts on preps for Ramzan
- Man held for rape, murder of woman
Just In
Hockey souvenir released
Jharsuguda District Hockey Association unveiled its third annual souvenir at the District Collector’s Conference Hall here on Monday.
Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda District Hockey Association unveiled its third annual souvenir at the District Collector’s Conference Hall here on Monday. The sou-venir highlights the Association’s achievements, initiatives, future plans and overall hockey development in the district over the past three years.
Odisha Hockey Association vice-president Jeeban Mohanty said Jharsuguda District Hockey Association is the first in Odisha to publish such an annual souvenir. Jharsuguda District Collector Aboli Sunil Naravane released the souvenir and extended her gratitude to everyone who contributed to the development of hockey in the district.
The event was attended by Jharsuguda SP Smit P Parmar, Ashwini Pandey, Prajwal Kumar Patel, District Sports Officer Tushar Kanti Mishra, Prof Tapan Barik, Ganesh Nayak, Vedanta CSR Head Harmit Sera and Jyoti Lat, among others.