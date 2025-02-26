Hockey souvenir released

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda District Hockey Association unveiled its third annual souvenir at the District Collector’s Conference Hall here on Monday. The sou-venir highlights the Association’s achievements, initiatives, future plans and overall hockey development in the district over the past three years.

Odisha Hockey Association vice-president Jeeban Mohanty said Jharsuguda District Hockey Association is the first in Odisha to publish such an annual souvenir. Jharsuguda District Collector Aboli Sunil Naravane released the souvenir and extended her gratitude to everyone who contributed to the development of hockey in the district.

The event was attended by Jharsuguda SP Smit P Parmar, Ashwini Pandey, Prajwal Kumar Patel, District Sports Officer Tushar Kanti Mishra, Prof Tapan Barik, Ganesh Nayak, Vedanta CSR Head Harmit Sera and Jyoti Lat, among others.