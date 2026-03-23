Hockey turf work delayed

Jharsuguda: Theastroturf installation work at H Katapali hockey stadium in Jharsuguda is getting delayed. The Public Works Department is overseeing the astroturf installation for the hockey stadium project, which is being constructed by the Jharsuguda District Hockey Association. The tender issued by the Public Works Department stipulated that the astroturf work must be completed by February.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit, Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy and District Collector Kunal Motiram Chavan were present on September 17, 2025 when the foundation stone for the much-awaited hockey astroturf was laid in the stadium. Concerns have been raised regarding the project’s delay, given that over 70 per cent of the hockey ground construction is already complete.

The PWD Assistant Chief Engineer stated that the work will be completed by March-end, noting that the delay is due to the contractor failing to submit the turf quality certificate. It’s uncertain if the work will be finished by the end of March.

It is worth noting that the 2nd Sub-Junior inter-state girls’ 5-a-side competition will take place in April.