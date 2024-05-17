Home voting begins in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: The administration has started four-day home voting from Tuesday in Dhenkanal Municipality Ward 3 as per the direction of the Election Commission of India. Eighty-seven-year-old P N Satyabhama Amma cast her vote at her home in Kunjakant. A polling team, comprising presiding officer, polling officer, booth level in-charge and a police team reached her home and set up the polling booth compartment. They banned the entry of others except the voter.

Satyabhama put her signature and cast her vote. Talking to mediapersons, she expressed her happiness over the ECI’s arrangement given that she was unable to move out of her house. Her son Ratan Nair and his wife Pranati Patnaik Nair thanked the administration and the ECI for making this arrangement.