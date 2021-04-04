Home where no cow is turned away

New Delhi: Friederike Irina Bruning, a 63-year-old German woman, who is popularly known as Sudevi Mataji, has been a pioneer and a source of inspiration for all those people who wish to serve animals.

Her focus is on caring for cows that are not cared for by society: The sick, injured and handicapped cows that – despite being so dear to the Lord – are homeless and deeply suffering. Everyday people bring cows to her door, and she never turns them away.

She had left no stone unturned to look after the cows which have been abandoned, or sick or have been left behind on the street loitering around. She has showcased the world that empathy needs no boundary, gender or language. Being a German citizen she came to India and started "Radha Surabhi Gaushala Niketan"in 1996 for stray cows. The gaushala is spread across 3,300 sq yd. Currently, there are 90 workers and 1,800 sick cows which are being nursed.