Hooda demands hike in reward for Asian Games medal winners

Chandigarh: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda on Saturday demanded an increase in the reward for Asian Games medal winners in the state.
He said that during the Congress tenure the government had made a policy of ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ and a cash reward of up to Rs 5 crore. “Even after many years, the government did not increase the reward amount appropriately.”
The Congress leader demanded that the government should give at least Rs 5 crore to those who won gold medals, Rs 3 crore to silver and Rs 2 crore to medal winners.
He said the players should get appointment to higher posts like Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), like was done during the Congress government.
Hooda said 750 players were appointed to higher posts under the sports policy during the Congress government, but when the BJP came to power it took away the right of appointment from players to the posts of DSP and other Class One positions.
“Even neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh are following the policy of the Congress and appointing its medal winners to the post of DSP. In such a situation, the question arises why the BJP-JJP government is not doing this?” he questioned.