Hope EU resolutions are followed by sanctions: Mehbooba

Srinagar: People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday expressed hope that resolutions tabled in the European Parliament against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and curbs in Kashmir will be followed up with sanctions.

'Relieved to see EU parliament pass resolutions against communal CAB & brutal lockdown in Kashmir. Hope it's followed up with sanctions. GOIs actions are frittering away all of India's assiduously earned soft power,' a tweet on Mehbooba's twitter handle reads.

The PDP president's twitter handle is operated by her daughter Iltija after Mehbooba was taken into preventive custody on the wake of abrogation of article 370 in August last year.

'Discriminatory CAB & repressive measures in Kashmir are India's internal matter only when EU Parliamentarians/international community condemn such actions. Had they spoken about it in glowing terms, the same establishment would lap it up,' she added.

The European Parliament is set to debate and vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India's new citizenship law, which it alleges marks a 'dangerous shift' in the country's citizenship regime.

Non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will have to provide proofs of their religious beliefs while applying for Indian citizenship under the controversial CAA, officials said on Monday.

The applicants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Jain or Parsi faiths will also have to furnish documents to prove that they entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Those who will seek Indian citizenship under the CAA will have to provide proofs of their religious beliefs and this will be mentioned in the rules to be issued under the CAA, a government official said.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given Indian citizenship.