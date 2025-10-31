Live
- K-9 helps cops unearth hashish worth Rs 1.2 cr
- Rapid BP fluctuations may signal risk of brain degeneration in elderly
- Jal Shakti Ministry achieves 100% target in site cleaning
- Cloud seeding not harmful for humans, environment: IIT Kanpur
- Cops visit coordination centre against rising cybercrimes
- Gangsters are roaming freely in Punjab: Amarinder Singh
- Spitting in public to attract Rs 250 fine in Varanasi
- 3-day RSS executive body meet begins
- Writers Kiran Desai, Jeet Thayil in among list panelists at Jaipur Lit Fest
- ‘Farming, farmers’ welfare became part of govt agenda only after 2014’
Hostage-taker killed, 17 children rescued
Highlights
Mumbai: Rohit Arya, the man accused of taking 17 children hostage in Mumbai's Powai area on Thursday, has died after being injured in an exchange of...
Mumbai: Rohit Arya, the man accused of taking 17 children hostage in Mumbai's Powai area on Thursday, has died after being injured in an exchange of gunfire with police.
According to the police, Arya shot at the police using an air gun during a rescue operation, prompting the police to return one round of fire. He was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds but died of his injuries during treatment. The dramatic confrontation took place inside a small film studio called RA Studios, where Arya had lured a group of children for what he described as an "audition".
Next Story