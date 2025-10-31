Hostage-taker killed, 17 children rescued

Mumbai: Rohit Arya, the man accused of taking 17 children hostage in Mumbai's Powai area on Thursday, has died after being injured in an exchange of gunfire with police.

According to the police, Arya shot at the police using an air gun during a rescue operation, prompting the police to return one round of fire. He was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds but died of his injuries during treatment. The dramatic confrontation took place inside a small film studio called RA Studios, where Arya had lured a group of children for what he described as an "audition".