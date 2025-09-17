Hours After Trade Talks Resume, Trump Extends Birthday Wishes to Modi

Trump calls Modi on X, Modi thanked Trump for his greetings but also used the opportunity to make a point about resumed Trump Modi 2025 talks, which had restarted just a few hours before his post. “Like you, I am also fully committed to taking our India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to newer heights,” he wrote. Modi added, “We support your efforts for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine issue.”

Trump followed Trump Modi birthday wishes with a post on Truth Social of his own. “Just had a very good phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a GREAT job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!”

The bonhomie is in contrast to the continuing pressure from Washington on New Delhi over imports of Russian oil. India’s purchases are seen as counteracting efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Trump had invoked the Ukraine war and India’s oil purchases from Moscow as the rationale for the sharp increase in tariffs on Indian goods and services, up to 50% last year.

US India trade relations Relaxed Tariff Tensions

Tariffs and pointed barbs from American officials (Trump’s former adviser Peter Navarro and treasury secretary Scott Bessent went so far as to name India in many of their criticisms) had soured Modi-Trump ties somewhat, but it now appears that relations between them have warmed over the past few days.

The Future of Trump Modi trade talks

But it is not all clear sailing. Trump still forcefully objects to any purchases of Russian oil by any nation, criticism which he has increasingly applied in the past few weeks to European nations but which still applies to India and China, the two biggest purchasers of Russian energy. The continued energy relationship between India and Moscow will continue to be a sore point with Washington.