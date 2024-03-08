Live
- ED attaches assets of Rohit R. Pawar, NCP-SP leader says will challenge action in court
- Will develop Hyderabad with MIM’s support: Revanth Reddy
- How trendsetter PM Modi became the creator of 'New Bharat'
- Four killed, 1 hurt in car-motorcycle accident in Maha's Nashik
- India Paddle Festival begins with local lad Akash Pujar winning U-16 category race
- India says it reached out to its students in US after recent deaths
- In a first, four units of IAF get President’s Standard & Colours
- Uddhav Thackery makes Lok Sabha ‘offer’ to Nitin Gadkari; BJP hits back
- Mumbai Airport Customs seizes 6.53 kg smuggled gold, 8 iPhones
- IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to launch India’s fastest, homegrown router
Just In
How trendsetter PM Modi became the creator of 'New Bharat'
The Indian creators and influencers’ community on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with rousing applause, calling him the creator of 'New Bharat' and the 'Greatest Of All Time' (G.O.A.T.) at the National Creators’ Awards held at the Bharat Mandapam here.
New Delhi: The Indian creators and influencers’ community on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with rousing applause, calling him the creator of 'New Bharat' and the 'Greatest Of All Time' (G.O.A.T.) at the National Creators’ Awards held at the Bharat Mandapam here.
"Be thankful guys that he is not a content creator, because if he was, everyone's shops would have been closed. When he creates reels, they go viral. When he tweets, it becomes a trend. Whenever he goes on a radio show, it becomes the world's number one radio show," Raj Shamani, a YouTuber, entrepreneur, and social media influencer, said while welcoming PM Modi to the stage.
"He is the influencer of the influencers, the G.O.A.T. who is making the Indian dream possible for millions of Indians, the creator of New Bharat, PM Narendra Modi," he added.
Addressing the first National Creators Award, PM Modi told the award winners that they have creative power that could serve as a catalysing agent to accelerate the progress of the country by increasing awareness about the 'New India' that people want to know about.
The Prime Minister also urged the content creators to become the brand ambassadors of India and promote the 'Vocal for Local' campaign.