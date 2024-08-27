Huge Shivaji statue collapses in Maha

Mumbai: A massive statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district collapsed on Monday, officials said. The 35-foot statue, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rajkot Fort in Malvan, collapsed at around 1 pm, said the officials.

The statue was unveiled by PM Modi on December 4 last year on the occasion of Navy Day, after which he participated in the festivities at the Rajkot Fort. Following the incident, the opposition parties have slammed the state government, alleging it had paid little attention to the quality of work. The exact cause of collapse is yet to be ascertained, but preliminary report suggests it was due to heavy rains and gusty winds over the past two days in the city.

Senior officials of the police and district administration reached the site to take stock of the situation, and the damage is being examined. Meanwhile, opposition leaders in Maharashtra took potshots at the Eknath Shinde-led government for “poor quality” of work.

NCP (SP) state president and former minister Jayant Patil said, "The state government is responsible for the collapse, as it did not take proper care. The government paid little attention to the quality of work. It only focused on conducting an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to unveil the statue. This Maharashtra government only issues new tenders, accepts commissions and gives contracts accordingly." Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik further slammed the government for evading responsibility. He said, “The state government may try to evade responsibility.

People responsible for the construction and erection of the statue must be probed thoroughly.” Speaking about the statue collapse, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said, "I don't have all the details about the incident. However, it's important to note that PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan, also the guardian minister of Sindhudurg district, has said a thorough investigation will be conducted in the matter."