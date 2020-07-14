Hunger for pan masala made a COVID patient flee from isolation

Agra: A Covid-19 effected patient in Agra escaped from an isolation ward as he craved for pan masala. After escaping from the authorities, he went to a paan shop and then visited friend's family in their house.

The man, who was admitted at SN Medical College in Agra, sent the hospital authorities after an hour of searching. He was later found sitting at his friend's residence. The friend and his entire family were kept under isolation.

Once caught, the Covid-19 patient said to the authorities that he did not find any paan shops open near the hospital and had to travel a bit far. After having his fill of pan masala, he also stored some extra pan masala packets. Then he thought of visiting a friend. The family he was visiting was unaware of his Corona virus status and called up the patient's family, who informed them that he is Covid positive. The patient even requested the family to admit him in a private hospital.

Doctors at the SN Medical College have said the patient is now under a strict watch at the isolation ward. They also said that he is mentally unstable and will undergo further treatment.