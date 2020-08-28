Husband murdered in front of pregnant wife in Delhi, 2 held

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man was repeatedly hit with an iron rod by two Gramin Sewa drivers after the man along with his pregnant wife asked for their missing seven-year-old son in Delhi's Okhla Industrial area.

The profusely bleeding man was rushed to the hospital by the police but was declared brought dead. The incident took place on Thursday night. The two accused, who are brothers and were drunk, were later nabbed by South East Delhi police.

On Thursday night, a weeping pregnant lady was found by an emergency response vehicle (ERV) in a nervous state. She was not able to narrate her ordeal.

Her husband Krishna Kumar Meena, a native of Rajasthan, was found lying in a pool of blood on the road side. The ERV staff immediately rushed Meena to a nearby ESI Hospital for treatment. However, the man succumbed to his injuries.

The woman told the police that her husband was assaulted by two persons with an iron rod. She revealed that she and her husband were searching for their missing child Rahul (7), who had gone missing a few minutes earlier, near the Maa Anandmai Marg.

"When her husband asked the two accused about his missing child, they got irritated and assaulted her husband," said DCP South East Delhi, R.P. Meena.

The accused persons were arrested after getting some tip-off from a security guard.

During interrogation, the accused -- Dheeraj Arora and Rakesh Arora -- disclosed that they were brothers and worked as Gramin Sewa drivers operating in the Okhla Industrial Area.

They were both drank on Thursday night when Krishna came to them and asked about his missing son. As he kept asking again and again, the duo lost their cool and as Dheeraj caught hold of him, Rakesh hit Krishna on the head with an iron rod.