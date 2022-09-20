Hyderabad: ED raids IT, realty firms

Hyderabad: Continuing the searches as part of its investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, the sleuths of Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted searches at the residence of the city- based businessman Vennamaneni Srinivasa Rao in Banjara Hills.

Later, Srinivasa Rao was taken to the ED office at Basheerbagh for questioning his association with some prominent personalities. The ED officials also conducted raids at the offices of Saligram located in Ramanthapur and of Varunsun located at Madhapur. Raids were also conducted on IT companies and realty groups in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Uppal and Ramanthapur. Ten teams of ED officials took up simultaneous searches who are suspected to have indulged in economic irregularities. Cases would be booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against them.