'I have documents': Assam CM escalates attack after Gaurav Gogoi calls SIT evidence bogus

Guwahati: In response to the comments made by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on social media after his press conference, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a vigorous counteroffensive on Sunday. He again questioned Gogoi's international trips and sought clarification regarding what he described as "serious national security concerns".

Gogoi took to X to reply to the Chief Minister’s press conference, calling it the “most flop press conference of the century” and comparing it to “C-grade cinema”.

The Congress MP alleged that the Chief Minister offered “mindless and bogus points” and claimed that the Congress’ #XomoyParivartanYatra had exposed alleged encroachment of nearly 12,000 bighas of land by the CM and his family members.

Responding to this, CM Sarma dismissed Gogoi’s claims as politically motivated and instead turned the spotlight on the Congress leader. “I have documents. How can he deny that he has not gone to Pakistan for 10 days? How can he deny that his visa condition was changed? These are not allegations made casually,” CM Sarma told reporters.

The Chief Minister asserted that he was willing to place documentary evidence in the public domain and said the people of Assam deserve answers.

“This is not about political rhetoric. It is about transparency and accountability. Let him explain to the people of Assam under what circumstances he visited Pakistan and what conditions were attached to his travel,” CM Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also rejected Gogoi’s allegations regarding land encroachment, stating that all properties owned by him and his family are legally acquired and declared.

“Baseless accusations cannot replace facts. Every inch of land owned by my family is accounted for,” he added.

The Chief Minister also raised serious allegations that Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, who visited Pakistan, went digitally silent for at least 10 days, while the interior ministry of Pakistan changed the visa permissions of the Congress leader.

Speaking to reporters here, CM Sarma said, “When Gaurav Gogoi went to Pakistan for a visit in 2013, his permission to visit cities was changed by Pakistan’s interior ministry, and the Congress MP went absolutely silent on digital platforms, which raises several questions about his activity during that period.”

According to the Chief Minister, Gogoi might have gone through some “training” sessions while he was staying in Islamabad for 10 days. “The person was changed completely after those 10 days of silence. It was December 2013 when Gogoi visited Pakistan, and he became a Lok Sabha MP in 2014. Once he entered Parliament, he started to ask sensitive questions related to national security, and this activity is sealing my doubt that the Congress leader was brainwashed by Pakistan intelligence during the visit,” the CM said.