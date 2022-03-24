I-T raids on Hero MotoCorp, it's chief Munjal

New Delhi: Properties and offices linked to Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal and other top executives of the company were raided today by the Income Tax Department over allegations of tax evasion.

Pawan Munjal's home and offices in Gurugram in Haryana, Delhi and some more cities were searched, sources in the Income Tax department said.

A team of officials of the department examined financial documents and other business transactions of the company and its promoters, they said.