IAF weekend treat for Mumbaikars, dazzling aerial display at Marine Drive

Mumbai : The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct an aerial display at Marine Drive from January 12-14 as part of its ‘outreach programme’ in coordination with the Maharashtra government, an official announcement said here on Tuesday.

The display shall be held for an hour from 12 noon on all the three days and will help create awareness and foster a deeper connection between the IAF and the citizens of Mumbai.

The thrilling aerial displays, diverse range of aerial activities and demonstrations with different types of aircraft would showcase the skills, capabilities and professionalism of the IAF pilots.

Scheduled are breathtaking aerobatic displays by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team and the Sarang Helicopter display team, a fly-past and low-level aerobatic display by the Su-30 MKI, freefall and parachute display by the Akashganga Team and C-130 aircraft.