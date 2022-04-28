IED found along busy Jammu road, defused

Jammu: A major tragedy was averted as an IED found alongside a busy road in J&K's Jammu city on Thursday was successfully defused, police said.

Police sources said that the explosive material, which was suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED) or a sticky bomb, was found alongside the road in Sidhra area after which an alert was issued and traffic suspended in the area.

"The bomb disposal squad was called in to examine the material and defused the IED," a source said.