IFS officer Nidhi Tewari appointed PS to PM Modi

IFS officer Nidhi Tewari appointed PS to PM Modi
New Delhi: IFS officer Nidhi Tewari has been appointed private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Personnel Ministry order said.A 2014-batch...

New Delhi: IFS officer Nidhi Tewari has been appointed private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Personnel Ministry order said.

A 2014-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Tewari is currently serving as deputy secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Tewari’s appointment as private secretary on a co-terminus basis, said the order dated March 29.

