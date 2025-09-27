IHRO Vietnam Head Ho Kim Dom Ends India Peace Tour on World Peace Day

Noida: The India leg of the International Human Rights Organisation’s (IHRO) 'Peace and Justice Tour' concluded on World Peace Day with a felicitation ceremony organised by the All India Panchayat Parishad (AIPP). The tour was led by IHRO’s Vietnam head and Peace Corps President, Ho Kim Dom, and received a warm welcome from AIPP’s acting president, Dr. Ashok Chauhan, along with other dignitaries.

IHRO president Dr. Nem Singh Premi- recently honored in the United States with the 'Human Rights Hero - The Royal Maharlika' Award- highlighted the organisation’s 16-year journey. 'Governments fulfill aspirations through several agencies, but lasting social change requires conscious individuals to step forward. IHRO has been working with this spirit in India and abroad to safeguard human rights and promote peace,' he said.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New Delhi, IHRO is a UN-affiliated, voluntary, non-partisan body. Dr. Premi is known for his efforts in saving 17 Indians from execution in Sharjah and helping stranded Indians recover their passports in Libya.

Addressing the gathering, Ho Kim Dom said the India tour had laid the foundation for a larger global movement. 'This initiative will now extend to other countries. Our teams will travel worldwide to spread the message of peace and mediate in conflicts arising from caste, religion, language, or region,' he noted.

AIPP media advisor Badri Nath emphasised the relevance of India’s traditional Panchayat system for conflict resolution. 'Earlier, Panchayats would deliver justice through dialogue and consensus, sparing people the ordeal of prolonged court battles. Reviving the Panch model is essential for sustaining peace and harmony,' he said.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Bade Babu Ramakant Shukla, IHRO general secretary Vanshal, human rights activists, and Panchayat representatives.







