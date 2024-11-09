IIMC classroom turns newsroom

Dhenkanal: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal launched its second live newsroom event focusing on the US presidential election on Wednesday. The initiative was aimed at enhancing practical written skills and fact- finding among budding journalists. Students were divided into two groups for covering the event. Students of both Odia and English journalism covered the polls. Throughout the day, students turned classroom into newsroom, diligently working on their lab journals and simultaneously handling dedicated social media accounts to share credible updates. The lab journals, written both in Odia and English, were released by Regional Director Prof Anand Pradhan.

The printed journals were reviewed by the Regional Director at 6 pm. This event followed IIMC’s previous live newsroom initiative during the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana election results reinforcing its commitment to hands-on training in journalism.