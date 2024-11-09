Live
- Siddarmaiah urges people to back Cong nominee in Sandur
- AP govt. releases second list of nominated posts
- People fed up with Waqf issue, says BJP chief Vijayendra
- This will be decade of Uttarakhand: PM Modi on state's 25th Foundation Day
- Pak connection surfaces in Rameswaram cafe blast
- Explosions in Syria's Aleppo linked to Israeli airstrike
- Notorious thief with criminal record of 42 cases arrested
- ‘Will secure Mekedatu nod before my last breath’
- IPS, IAS lady officers take their fight to Supreme Court
- Tulsi Vivah 2024: Date, Auspicious Yogas, Timings, and Rituals
Just In
IIMC classroom turns newsroom
Dhenkanal: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal launched its second live newsroom event focusing on the US presidential...
Dhenkanal: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal launched its second live newsroom event focusing on the US presidential election on Wednesday. The initiative was aimed at enhancing practical written skills and fact- finding among budding journalists. Students were divided into two groups for covering the event. Students of both Odia and English journalism covered the polls. Throughout the day, students turned classroom into newsroom, diligently working on their lab journals and simultaneously handling dedicated social media accounts to share credible updates. The lab journals, written both in Odia and English, were released by Regional Director Prof Anand Pradhan.
The printed journals were reviewed by the Regional Director at 6 pm. This event followed IIMC’s previous live newsroom initiative during the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana election results reinforcing its commitment to hands-on training in journalism.