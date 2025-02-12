IIMC holds meet on corporate communication

Dhenkanal: Quality content is need of the hour. Diligence and research are required for generating quality content in mass communication, responsible journalism and public relations in democracy. This was stated by Tata Steel Chief of Corporate Communication Sarvesh Kumar at a special lecture on Nuances of Corporate Communication and Challenges Ahead hosted by Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal.

Addressing the students and faculties, Sarvesh Kumar elaborated on various aspects of corporate communication, stressing the lack of well-researched journalism in the media industry. He pointed out the challenges posed by misinformation in the digital era and explained how Tata Steel manages this by ensuring factual public disclosures.

He also discussed the differences in reporting across various news mediums and shed light on the challenges of crisis management. He shared insights into handling stakeholders during crises and emphasised the critical role of corporate communicators in maintaining transparency and credibility. While responding to questions about managing internal chaos during crisis communication, Kumar said, “Corporate communication and PR should be honest and truthful with no manipulation.”

IIMC Regional Director Anand Pradhan highlighted Tata Steel’s strong commitment to integrity, ethics and trust, emphasising how these values are upheld through best public relations practices. He also mentioned that several IIMC alumni currently hold top positions in Tata Steel and its subsidiaries.

The session concluded with an engaging Q&A round, where students actively participated. The discussion primarily focused on the integration of public relations, journalism and corporate communication, as well as how professionals navigate ethical dilemmas in top management.

The event provided valuable insights into the evolving landscape of corporate communication and its significance in today’s media environment