IIMC, SRFTI sign MoU for academic tie-up

Dhenkanal: In a move to enhance collaboration in media education and skill development, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday on the SRFTI campus.

This landmark agreement aims to strengthen academic ties, promote joint research and training, and provide students with greater exposure to industry-relevant practices. The MoU was signed by Prof Sukanta Mazumdar, Dean, SRFTI, and Prof Anand Pradhan, Regional Director, IIMC Dhenkanal, in the presence of Dr Nimish Rustagi, Registrar and Additional Director General of IIMC.

Speaking at the event, Prof Pradhan emphasised the importance of institutional collaboration. “This partnership between two sister organisations under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will open up exciting new avenues for students and faculty. It will create a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange, creative exploration and professional growth,” he said.

Dr Rustagi noted that the strategic partnership would offer a broad spectrum of opportunities. “This collaboration will lead to joint academic programmes, research projects, short-term skill-based training and shared access to infrastructure and expertise.

It reflects our commitment to expanding the horizons of media education and practice,” he said.

Expressing optimism about the collaboration, Prof Mazumdar said, “Both SRFTI and IIMC are leading institutions in eastern India with distinct strengths.”

The Vice Chancellor of IIMC, Dr Pragya Paliwal Gaur, congratulated the Dhenkanal campus while expressing her satisfaction over the signing of the MoU and emphasised the importance of active collaboration between the two institutions.

This partnership will focus on skill-based programmes and foster entrepreneurial innovation in the fields of mass communication, media and cinema.