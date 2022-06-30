IIT Delhi’s IHFC To Design Robotics And Automation Curriculum For SoSE

New Delhi: The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) is collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi to design a robotics and automation curriculum for the Schools of Specialized Excellence (SoSE). On Thursday it was announced the DBSE has signed an MoU with I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), the Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Delhi to design the syllabus.

The announcement states that with the help of this specialised curriculum, students will be trained in the different aspects of Robotics and Automation that will enable them to pursue higher education and diverse careers pathways in the field.

Himanshu Gupta, Director of Education, DBSE, has said, "It is important that schools now start offering courses and syllabus, which are beyond just the regular subjects. The future will appreciate individuals who come with an adept skill set in areas of new generation technologies like Robotics, Automation, ML, AI, which is going to be the norm of functioning for every industry in the near future."

The SoSE has given IHFC charge of designing the syllabus, which will be more industry relevant in terms of Robotics and Automation that includes but not limited to Mechanics, Electronics, Robotics programming, IoT etc.

On the said collaboration, Dr S.K. Saha, Professor at IIT Delhi and Project Director, IHFC, says, "It is important that from a young age itself, students are given exposure to a set of learning skills, which will make them more adept to face the technically advanced industry and world tomorrow. We want that all should be skill ready to face the technologically advanced world that we are going to be living in, in the near future. So, I thank the Delhi Government for their support and encouragement and giving us the opportunity to partner on this first of its kind initiative."

IIT, Delhi has announced that its innovation hub, IHFC, will collaborate with industry partners and players to create an industry-relevant curriculum that will render SoSE students employable in aspirational job roles after four years of specialized study in the domain of Robotics and Automation.

The institute further said that IHFC will also support by lending the expertise of industry partners, academia partners and IHFC alumni in designing experiential learning opportunities for the students such as internship, apprenticeship, guest lectures, masterclasses, visits and projects, which will contribute to an immersive and hands on learning for the students. In addition to this, the innovation hub will also actively involve identification, on-boarding, and capacity building of teachers as well as support and mentor them through this transition.