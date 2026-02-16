Indian student found dead 6 days after he went missing in US

New Delhi: A 22-year-old Indian student has been found dead in California, six days after he went missing.

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a student from Karnataka pursuing Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at University of California Berkeley, went missing on February 9. The Indian consulate in San Francisco confirmed that police recovered his body, while assuring all necessary assistance for the repatriation of his body to India at the earliest.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time," the statement read.

The Consulate deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of the missing Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time.

Sreenivasaiah, an IIT Madras alumnus, was pursuing a master's degree at Berkeley. He went to school at Bengaluru's Sri Vani Education Centre.

He is described as six feet one inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Sreenivasaiah was among the six to hold a patent for inventing a "microchannel cooling system for hyperloop and a method thereof", per his LinkedIn profile.

He had been described as a person with a quick wit, humility, brilliance and loyalty.