Live
- Kannada blockbuster ‘Love Mocktail 2’ set for Telugu release on June 14
- Ashok Galla’s ‘Devaki Nandana Vasudeva’ completes filming
- Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Blaupunkt Exclusive Summer Discounts on Smart TVs
- Kriti Kharbanda goes bold for new photoshoot
- Germany bans local Salafist Muslim group with large internet reach
- Dhanush’s 50th film ‘Rayan’ locks release on June 26
- Director Siva Paladugu shares insights on ‘Music Shop Murthy’
- Macho Star Gopichand looks stylish in birthday poster of ‘Viswam’
- YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth comes with a new web film
- India’s toy exports expand to more than 100 countries
Just In
IIT-K, AVPL International join hands to develop farmer-friendly drones
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) and AVPL International, which deals in agriculture drone ecosystem, have joined hands for co-developing cutting-edge drones equipped with advanced technology
Kanpur: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) and AVPL International, which deals in agriculture drone ecosystem, have joined hands for co-developing cutting-edge drones equipped with advanced technology, designed to address the challenges faced by large-scale landholders in India, Australia, Austria, and multiple European nations.
To undertake joint research with the Signal Processing in Networking (Spin) Laboratory at the Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Kanpur, under the guidance of Professor Ketan Rajawat, an MoU was signed by Professor Tarun Gupta, Dean of Research and Development at IIT Kanpur, and Preet Sandhuu, Founder and Chairman of AVPL International, said an official release.
Upon signing the MoU, Gupta said, "This partnership will harness drone technology for tackling agricultural hurdles such as seed broadcasting and agrochemical spraying, elaborating on the multifaceted benefits of drones as a cost-effective and versatile tool."
"Leveraging the extensive heritage of pioneering research at IIT Kanpur, we aim to develop drone solutions that will not only fulfil but surpass the advancing demands of agriculture globally," Sandhuu said.
Himanshu Sharma, CEO of AVPL International, said that the collaboration will yield drones that will enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability on a global scale.