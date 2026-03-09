Bangladesh universities shut to conserve energy, fuel amid global crisis

The Bangladesh government has issued an order to shut universities across the country in order to conserve electricity and fuel, as the escalating conflict in West Asia intensifies the global energy crisis, local media reported on Monday.

According to the directive issued by the Ministry of Education, the holidays will continue until the end of the holy Eid al-Fitr holiday as outlined in universities' academic calendars.

"To deal with the global crisis, it is necessary to save electricity and energy at the national level. For this, it is necessary to ensure that officials and employees in all public and private universities behave responsibly and efficiently in terms of electricity and energy," Bangladesh's Bengali daily Prothom Alo quoted the directive as saying.

The Ministry of Education has also called for the implementation of 11-point directives, including restricting the use of vehicles already allocated by the Cabinet Division, to conserve electricity and fuel.

The crisis stems from the war in West Asia, which has escalated since February 28 after joint US-Israeli strikes targeted Iranian military facilities and killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel, US interests and several Gulf states hosting American military bases.

According to a report in Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, as the conflict in West Asia keeps global energy markets on edge, Bangladesh is beginning to experience its repercussions.

Over the weekend, it said, fuel stations in Dhaka, Chattogram, and elsewhere were crowded by motorists rushing to purchase fuel amid fears of shortages.

"Long queues formed at many stations, with drivers waiting for hours to fill their tanks. The country relies heavily on imported energy, particularly fuel oils and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Middle East, and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has raised concerns about potential disruptions to supplies for transport, industry, and households," The Daily Star editorial stated.

"Around one-fifth of our crude oil imports pass through this vital route. Although most refined petroleum products are sourced from other Asian suppliers, uncertainty in global energy flows has increased consumer anxiety," it added.