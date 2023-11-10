Live
IIT-K signs MoU to mentor IIS for five years
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in which IIT Kanpur will mentor the IIS for the next five years.
The MoU was inked in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
The minister said: “This collaboration between IIT Kanpur, IIS Kanpur, HAL India, and Dassault Aircraft Services India, marks a significant chapter towards shaping the future of skill development and empowering India’s youth. For the first-time ever educational institute, skilling institution and industry are coming together to synergise efforts to certify and future-proof youth.”
According to an official release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has aimed at making India the Skill-Capital of the world. To implement this vision, a well-planned technical environment is needed to demonstrate how high skill works take place, provide experienced mentors to help students navigate and identify the areas of improvement and ways to achieve, and above all a networking environment with the professionals related to the field.
The two key results of technology -- Knowledge and Skill, must meet in a new-age environment where the vast group of people without any access to quality education must acquire the skills relevant for the modern world while the learned people must utilise their knowledge towards the development of an ecosystem where it is applied towards the development of our societal needs and aspirations.
Prof. Subramaniam Ganesh, Officiating Director, IIT Kanpur, said: “IIT Kanpur continuously strives to make education more accessible breaking the barrier of socio-economic inequity and effective to meet the rising demands of high skill technology. In a unique effort to expand our horizon, we have agreed to the proposal of mentoring the Indian Institute of Skills. We intend to mentor IIS for at least five years and hope to make it self-sustaining once we establish all the laboratories, engage skilled manpower and course works for training.”
Prof. Bishakh Bhattacharya, HAL, Chair Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering will lead the team from IIT Kanpur. Subsequently, more faculty members from IIT Kanpur will join this endeavour.
IIT Kanpur will be involved in the mentoring the development of laboratory infrastructure at IIS Kanpur, developing suitable course curriculum based on the laboratory system, offering joint certificate and diploma courses as approved by the two institutes (IIT-K and IIS), and the development of Center for Deep-Skill Training and Research (CDSTAR) at IIT Kanpur which will be complementary to the training at IIS Kanpur.