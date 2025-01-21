Live
Just In
IIT Madras Director's Cow Urine Claims Spark Scientific And Political Debate
Controversy erupts over IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti's statements about cow urine's medicinal properties, drawing mixed reactions from political leaders and sparking debate about scientific claims.
A debate has emerged in Tamil Nadu following IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti's comments about the medicinal properties of cow urine, with political figures taking opposing stances on the issue. BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan defended Kamakoti's statements, framing the discussion as a matter of personal choice and cultural practice.
The controversy originated when Kamakoti shared a personal anecdote about a sanyasi using cow urine to treat his father's fever, claiming rapid recovery within 15 minutes. He further asserted that cow urine contains anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antifungal properties, offering to provide American research papers supporting these claims.
The statements drew immediate criticism from opposition leaders, with Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram labeling it as "pseudoscience" and questioning the appropriateness of such claims from an IIT director. DMK leader TKS Elangovan suggested that Kamakoti's expertise lay outside the medical field, pointedly suggesting his transfer to AIIMS.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai stepped into the debate, defending Kamakoti's right to share personal experiences while emphasizing that the remarks weren't intended as medical advice. Soundararajan further contextualized the debate within broader cultural rights, drawing parallels with other dietary choices and practices.
The incident has highlighted the ongoing tension between traditional practices and scientific discourse in Indian public life, particularly when discussed by academic leaders.