Illegal and politically motivated', Kejriwal replies to ED summons

New Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a 10-day vipassana session, has replied to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons, dubbing it as "illegal and politically motivated", said sources on Thursday.

Kejriwal, who skipped the second summons by ED for questioning in the alleged excise policy money laundering case and left for vipassana session from December 19 to 30, in his reply to the financial probe agency said that he is ready to accept all the legally valid summons.

"However, like the previous summons, this summons too is illegal," Kejriwal said in his reply as per AAP sources. He, the source said, has dubbed the summons as politically motivated and stressed that he has led his life with honesty and transparency.

The source said that Kejriwal in his reply also said that he has nothing to hide. The Chief Minister was summoned by the ED to appear before it in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case on December 21 at its headquarters.

Earlier, Kejriwal had skipped the ED summons on November 2. The ED had already arrested former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the case.