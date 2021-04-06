IMA requested PM Modi to speed up the vaccination drive
Highlights
The second wave of Corona virus is wreaking havoc in the country.
New Delhi: The second wave of Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in the country. In view of the increasing cases of corona, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday requesting that the age of getting the Covid vaccine be 18 years.
The IMA requested PM Modi to speed up the vaccination drive with immediate effect. Also, allow people over 18 years of age to apply the vaccine.
