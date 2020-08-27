IMA to discuss non-payment of salaries to private hospitals

Indian Medical Association under Anekal Taluk has called for a meeting of member hospitals to discuss the difficulty the hospitals are going through and how the non-payment of dues have adversely affected the Small and Mid Size hospitals.

The Hospitals are going through a very turbulent financial situation as the member hospitals have mentioned that they don't even have funds to pay the salaries of staff and we are earnestly seeking clearance of due at the earliest so that we can survive. It would also be discussed how to deal with pandemic and way forward.