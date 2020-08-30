Imam Hussain's emphasis on equality gives strength: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the sacrifice of Imam Hussain -- the grandson of Prophet Muhammad -- on the occasion of Muharram, saying, "His emphasis on equality as well as fairness are noteworthy and give strength".

"We recall the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS). For him, there was nothing more important than the values of truth and justice. His emphasis on equality as well as fairness is noteworthy and give strength to many," the Prime Minister tweeted.

We recall the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS). For him, there was nothing more important than the values of truth and justice. His emphasis on equality as well as fairness are noteworthy and give strength to many. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2020

Muharram is the period of intense grief for Shia Muslims across the world. It is the month of mourning for the death of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. On Muharram, mourners offer prayers at mosques and take out processions grieving the death of the Prophet's grandson.

This year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, permission for Muharram processions in India over the weekend was refused by the Supreme Court. The court said it would lead to chaos and "one particular community will be targeted" for spreading coronavirus.