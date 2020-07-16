IMD alerts Mumbai and Coastal Maharastra for constant rains

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and the coastal Maharashtra following constant rains in the city for two days. Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains since Tuesday, resulting in water-logging in low-lying areas in many parts of the city.

For rains in Mumbai and its surrounding areas, the IMD has predicted moderate to intense spell for another two days. In the last 24 hours, Mumbai has received heavy rainfall. Till 6:30 am on Thursday, Bandra had recorded 21 centimeters of rainfall; Santacruz 19 cm, Colaba 16cm and Mahalaxmi 12 cm.

"Intense spells of rain likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Suburbs of Mumbai, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Kohlapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar during next 3 hours," says IMD, Mumbai.

Constant rains today (Thursday) could also lead to disruption in electricity and water supply, local traffic and road transport.

On Wednesday, Dadar had recorded 15.9 centimeters of rainfall followed by Parel 13.2 cms, Colaba 12.9 cms, Worli 11.7 cms, Santacruz 10.6 cms, Borivali 10.1 cm and Santacruz 6.3 cms.