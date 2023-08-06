IMD forecasts rainfall in several parts of India

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, North Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and other parts of Northeast during the next 4-5 days.

According to the bulletin released by the weather agency, in Northwest India, there is a forecast of light to moderate rainfall, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity.

Besides, isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh on August 8 and 9.

The IMD in its forecast said that in Central India, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely over Northeast Madhya Pradesh and North Chhattisgarh on Sunday which will reduce thereafter.

Moving to East India, the weather agency predicted that there will be light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity over West Bengal and Sikkim from Sunday to August 8, and in Bihar and Jharkhand from Sunday to August 9.

For Northeast India, the IMD said, "Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur during the next five days.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Meghalaya from Sunday to August 7.

As per the weather agency, in West and South India, subdued rainfall activity is expected over the region during the next five days.