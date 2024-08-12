IMD issues 'Yellow Alert' for heavy rainfall in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'Yellow Alert', predicting heavy rainfall in Gujarat over the next 24 hours.



The alert has been sounded for various districts including Bharuch, Surat, Dangs, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, along with the union territories of Daman, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli.

While these areas will likely face heavy downpours, the rest of the state is likely to experience only light to moderate rainfall throughout the following week.

Heavy rainfall is expected on August 13, likely to impact isolated places in the southern Gujarat region, particularly in the districts of Bharuch, Surat, Dangs, Tapi, Navsari, and Valsad.

The union territories of Daman, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli are also likely to be affected by these heavy showers.

Light to moderate rain is anticipated in other parts of Gujarat, including districts like Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and others.

The Saurashtra-Kutch region will see rain at a few locations, covering districts such as Rajkot, Jamnagar, and Porbandar.

Recent rainfall data highlights a general decrease in precipitation across Gujarat over the past few days.

Of the 153 talukas in the state, rainfall has ranged from 1 mm to 42 mm, with only two talukas recording over 25 mm of rainfall.

Anklav in Anand district received the highest rainfall at 42 mm, followed by Khergam in Navsari with 30 mm, while Dehgam and Vadodara recorded 24 mm and 20 mm, respectively.

In most other regions, rainfall was below 25 mm, reflecting the overall reduction in intensity.

The flood control room has taken measures to respond to the ongoing rainfall and prepare for potential flooding.

By opening three gates, 4,455 cusecs of water have been released into the Sabarmati river from Vasna barrage.

The water level in the Vasna barrage, as of August 11 midnight, was recorded at 132.75 meters. Villages located downstream in the Ahmedabad district have been alerted to the increased water flow as the Sabarmati River makes its way to the Arabian Sea through the Bay of Khambhat, officials shared.

The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam, a crucial water reservoir for Gujarat, is now over 90 per cent full. This water is used for irrigation, drinking, and industrial purposes.