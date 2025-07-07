Implementation of 90 pc MoUs signed during Davos summit underway: Maha Minister

Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant on Monday claimed that Maharashtra is not only the most favoured investment destination but also in the fast implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU).

He told the state assembly that 90 per cent of the MoUs worth Rs 15.72 lakh crore signed during the Davis summit are under various stages of implementation.

He thereby hit back at the opposition, which has raised serious doubts over the fate of the MoUs.

“90 per cent of the MoUs for industrial investment in the state are being implemented, and Maharashtra is the first state in the country to implement them after they were signed. Out of the 46 MoUs signed in Davos in January 2025, land has been distributed to 15 industries. The process of giving land to 7 industries is underway, while the process of giving alternative land to 20 industries is underway, as they did not like the land shown to them,” said Samant in his reply to the debate under assembly rule 293 moved by the treasury bench members in the Legislative Assembly.

He claimed that Gadchiroli district was known as a Maoist district, but now it will be developed as a steel hub, adding that the state government has received investment proposals of over Rs 1 lakh crore in Gadchiroli.

“The process of allocation of land to all the industries coming to Gadchiroli has been completed. The industries coming up here will benefit Chandrapur, Bhandara, and Gondia districts,” said Minister Samant.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has received investment proposals of Rs 60,000 crore in various sectors, said the minister, adding that Raigad district is becoming an industrial hub.

“We have also been successful in bringing in an investment of Rs 30,000 crore in Ratnagiri district. The Industries Department is working with the view that there should be equal industrial development in all of Maharashtra,” he noted.

Samant also said that the long-pending Navi Mumbai Airport is 95 per cent complete and its first phase will be completed by September.

Speaking on the controversy over the imposition of Hindi from grade one, Minister Samant said that the Mashelkar Committee report on making Hindi mandatory and accepted by the Uddhav Thackeray government will be placed on the floor of the House, and copies of it will be given to each MLA.

He also said that compulsion was in effect then, and compulsion is not in effect now.

“Those who do politics on the issue of Marathi, I want to clarify that this government is working for the further development of Marathi,” he said.