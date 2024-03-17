Imposter Arrested Attempting Entry Into Eastern Command Headquarters In Kolkata

In a concerning incident, a man posing as a high-ranking Army officer was apprehended while attempting to gain entry into the sensitive Eastern Command Headquarters at Fort William, Kolkata. Suspicion arose among security personnel when the man failed to produce authentic identity credentials required for entry.



Identified as Borada Sudheer, hailing from Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, the imposter presented a fake identity card bearing the name of Major MS Chauhan from the 5th Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force). The incident unfolded on March 15 at the East Gate of Fort William, where Sudheer's attempt to verify his identity using a fabricated ID on his mobile phone raised immediate red flags.

Subsequent inquiries revealed Sudheer's history of forgery and fraudulence, having previously been detained at a juvenile home in Odisha under Section 420 of the IPC. Released in February this year, Sudheer resorted to a series of deceitful acts, including absconding from a hotel in Cuttack after defrauding them of funds.

On his journey to Kolkata, Sudheer managed to evade fare payment during a train ride to Howrah station and then proceeded to hire a taxi to Kolkata Airport. En route, he manipulated a luxury hotel into providing him transportation services and further deceived a BMW driver by impersonating an Army officer associated with the President's Bodyguard.

Exploiting his fabricated identity, Sudheer engaged in various deceptive acts, such as assisting the driver with securing a university enrollment under the defense quota. This ruse led them to Fort William, where the imposter's true identity was ultimately uncovered.

Further investigations revealed Sudheer's fraudulent activities, including making false digital payments at luxury establishments using the BHIM app. Despite efforts to locate personal belongings or documents at his accommodation in JW Marriott Hotel, no evidence was found, underscoring the calculated and deceptive nature of Sudheer's actions.

