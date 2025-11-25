In Ayodhya, ideals transform into conduct, person into 'Maryada Purushottam': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Ayodhya is a land where "ideals transform into conduct" and teaches how a person becomes 'Maryada Purushottam'.

"Ayodhya is the sacred land where ideals transform into conduct. It is the very city from where Lord Shri Ram began the journey of His life. Ayodhya showed the world how a person, through the strength of society and the values instilled within, becomes 'Maryada Purushottam'," PM Modi said, addressing the devotees gathered at the Ram Temple premises.

"When Shri Ram left Ayodhya, he was a Prince Ram, but when he returned, he came back as Maryada Purushottam. In the journey of Lord Ram becoming 'Maryada Purushottam', there was a major role played by Maharishi Vashistha's knowledge, Maharishi Vishwamitra's teaching, Maharishi Agastya's mentorship, Goddess Ahalya, Nishadraj Guha's friendship, and Mata Shabari's affection -- all these and countless others had a key role," he said.

"To build a Viksit Bharat, we need this very collective strength of society. I am very happy that the divine premises of the Ram Temple are becoming a centre of awakening for India's collective capability," he added.

Speaking about the Sapt Mandir, PM Modi said, "Here, Sapt Mandir has been built. Mata Shabari's Temple here represents the affection and traditions of the tribal community. The Nishadraj Temple here is a symbol of deep friendship. Additionally, Maharishi Vashistha, Maharishi Vishwamitra, and Maharishi Agastya's temples are also here."

"I urge people that whenever they come to Ayodhya, they should visit Sapt Mandir also. These temples, along with our faith, also strengthen the values ​​of friendship, duty and social harmony," he added.

Reiterating his resolve to build 'Viksit Bharat', PM Modi said, "In the last eleven years, women, Dalits, backward classes, extremely backward classes, tribal communities, the deprived, farmers, labourers, youth -- every section of society has been placed at the centre of development... And with collective effort, by 2047 -- when the nation marks 100 years of independence -- we must build a 'Viksit Bharat'."